8 Beauty Gifts To Buy This Giving Tuesday

In a pandemic-stricken and politically-fraught year, it's also more needed than ever. Thankfully, beauty brands are using Giving Tuesday – a global initiative on December 1 centered on generosity — to do good while inspiring their communities to get involved, too. Some companies are using the day to donate directly to those in need: Jafra and Purlisse , for example, have pledged to give thousands of masks and hand sanitizers to a Los Angeles women’s shelter and children’s hospital, respectively. Others call on our participation by pledging to give a percentage of our purchases to organizations that provide social justice funds, clean water access, climate change relief, and other community support.