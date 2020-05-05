All The Essentials For A Stay-At-Home Happy Hour

When the weather warms, the clock nears 5 p.m., and the sun gives her best glow, we know what time it is: happy hour. It's the official season of this most looked forward to time of day involving cocktails, snacks, and good vibes only — usually enjoyed outside amongst pals. But, this year our usual libation-celebration style has been cramped amidst the current COVID-19 shutdown. And since we can't pop out to our favorite martini bar or margarita spot with our crew, we're going to have to get crafty at home instead.
Whether you just want to crack open a cold one, uncork a bottle of rosé, or go all out bartender-style and mix up a fresh batch of cocktails, we've got all the essentials you'll need (plus a few Cinco De Mayo deals) to make it happen ahead. Think everything from unbreakable drink vessels perfect for socially-distant strolls to actually delicious non-alcoholic elixirs and grow-your-own botanical bar kits.
Click on to make your own happy hour magic happen — from rooftop to fire escape, back decks, front lawns, or wherever you happen to be quarantined.
