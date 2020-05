All The Essentials For A Stay-At-Home Happy Hour

When the weather warms, the clock nears 5 p.m., and the sun gives her best glow, we know what time it is: happy hour . It's the official season of this most looked forward to time of day involving cocktails, snacks, and good vibes only — usually enjoyed outside amongst pals. But, this year our usual libation-celebration style has been cramped amidst the current COVID-19 shutdown . And since we can't pop out to our favorite martini bar or margarita spot with our crew, we're going to have to get crafty at home instead.