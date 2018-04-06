Who says magic isn't real? Nearly every night of the week in the golden hours after the work day ends, there's happy hour. It is a mystical time when drinks and food suddenly become less expensive.
However, in New York City, happy hour options can be overwhelming. There are so many bars, some of which are overpacked with people and hardly even offer a deal — one dollar off a $16 drink doesn't do much for our budget. Sometimes, location is the problem. Maybe a friend is dying to try that new place down in Williamsburg, but you don't want to leave the Upper West Side, where you've got a go-to spot that puts the cocktails you love on special.
When it comes to happy hour, there are so many decisions to be made and a limited window of time to enjoy the specials you don't want to miss. We are here to help you find the best happy hours in NYC — both for your wallet and your discerning palate. Cheers!