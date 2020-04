Craft Kits To Entertain Your Kids (But Also Yourself)

As the line between weekday and weekend continues to blur while the attention spans of your children become increasingly frazzled (honestly, same), you may be on the hunt for a new stay-at-home hobby to reignite those vast and youthful imaginations. But before you settle on another virtual game , we suggest picking something that you can really enjoy too. It's no secret that behind every household's unfinished activities stands a busy parent prepared to clean it all up, so why not flex your own creative muscle before packing it in next time around? This is your chance for a mini artistic escape in the form of a handmade bracelet or an abstract painting that could give Jackson Pollock a run for his money — if Jackson Pollock ordered his supplies online, that is.