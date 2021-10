I Tried $304 Worth Of Olaplex Products & There’s One Clear Winner

After years of seaside living, sun damage and more than two years away from professional hands, my hair needs a little TLC (I thank TikTok for teaching me how to cut my hair myself during lockdown ). As I’ve done more research into Olaplex, I’ve found that it's beneficial not only for bleached and coloured hair but also for reversing damage caused by environmental aggressors and styling. Even better, it promises to do a world of good for hair on the drier, frizzier side like mine. It's a beauty lifeline as the cooler autumn temperatures and aggressive central heating threaten to make the frizz worse.