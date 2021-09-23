Olaplex’s First Purple Shampoo Is Here & It’ll Transform Blonde Hair

As a beginner, using Olaplex’s purple shampoo might be a bit unnerving – it really is highly pigmented. But that’s a good thing. The darker the shampoo, the better its brightening powers (a tip to remember whenever shopping for purple shampoo). Taking this into consideration, beginners might want to mix Olaplex with their usual shampoo, using half and half at first. If you’re a little more confident with purple shampoo, you can go straight in. Either way, always start with wet hair and lather up the shampoo fully. For a lighter touch, Olaplex recommends leaving it to process for one to three minutes.