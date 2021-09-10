It Looks Like Bleach Is All The Rage This Autumn

If you're a fake blonde, your colourist might start suggesting lowlights around the same time you start wearing sweaters to your touchups. Generally speaking, the seasonality of hair colour skews darker as the days begin to draw in. But this year, the trend in hair colour is to simply disregard the calendar and do whatever you want.
According to celebrity hairdresser Christine Symonds, the pandemic has rendered the entire concept of seasonal hair colour null and void. "People don't really care about the time of year," Symonds says. "Before last season, you might think to save a bright blonde for summer. Now, many people want to do the opposite, like darker, more natural colour for summer — and punch it up platinum for fall."