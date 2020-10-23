A Clog-Shopping Guide: From The Good To The Rad & The Fugly

Fashion may need clogs, but clogs don’t need fashion. The shoe style has thrived for centuries on the sartorial sidelines, happily occupying space inside the functional footwear category without requiring recognition. While sometimes known to unfurl its freak flag, the clog never sheds its core traits of function, dependability, comfort, and relative affordability. Although 2020 may be crowned the golden age of clogs, the same trend title can also be awarded to the years of 2016, 2005, and even 1976. Despite its occasional appearance in the limelight, the chunky-shoe classic is a steadfast-foot supporter that crosses styles and decades.
The upshot of 2020’s clodhopping renaissance, however, is that there are more clog options (ahem, cloptions) out there than ever: rendered in materials like wood, cork, leather, rubber, felt, and foam. We've already explored the why of the clog’s runaway runway popularity, and now we’re getting down to the what — aka all of the clogs on the internet that we think are worthy of your time and coin. We left no clog unturned: rounding up kicks from stalwart brands like Dansko to up-and-comers like Everlane, indies like Charlotte Stone, and out-of-left-fielders like Crocs (yes, really). Consider this your clog-shopping guide — a cataclog, if you will — to every good, rad, and fugly style of this eternal footwear.
