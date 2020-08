Dear Dansko, Keep Doing You — Sincerely, A Fan

My passion for Danskos is more than an idle obsession, it's a consuming lifelong hunt — because finding wardrobe-worthy pairs isn’t just a matter of hitting “add to cart.” While the flagship Pro clog is always available in a wealth of colorways (muted earth tones, black patent leather, optic white, and a variety of cheerful patterns), these colors and patterns aren't always aligned with my own personal tastes. So, I developed a penchant for sniffing out the rare-hued styles: hunting on eBay for long-discontinued colors (like this pitch-perfect millennial pink , which I bought and subsequently wore into oblivion) and sounding the alarm when trend-driven prints pop up (like the leopard-print pair that we told you about last year). I believe that this slow trickle of trendiness is the key to the Dansko's appeal. If the brand consistently pumped out Pantone-inspired finishes or artist collabs, then it just wouldn’t be the same — it would be easy, but it wouldn't be as thrilling to the clog-happy hype beasts (yes, we exist!) that cruise resale sites in search of The Pair.