Best Clogs
Shopping
16 No-Fuss Shoes To Slip On and Go
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Hands Down, THESE Are The Worst Shoes For Your Feet
Stilettos get a bad rap for throwing your body out of alignment, but don't think that just because your shoe is flat that it's better for you. One of the
by
Jessica Chou
The Latest Accessories Trends You Need To Shop Now
We already know accessories have the power to completely change your look, but that's especially true during fall, when wearing more clothes becomes part
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
This Fall, Give Clogs A Chance
Even if you wore them in 2001, the thought of clogs today likely sends shivers down your spine. One mention of the clunky, backless wooden shoe, and
by
Nellie Eden
15 Princess-Worthy Shoes To Slip Into This Season
These boots were made for...stomping around palaces, court dances, and tending to royal engagements. Is that not how the song goes? You might have seen
by
Nellie Eden
The Flats You Need For Spring
The top of our to-do list now that spring is here? Refreshing our wardrobe for the season. Since sunny days call for outdoor adventures, and being outside
by
Juliana Salazar
The Best Spring Shoes For YOUR Budget
We know firsthand that transitioning your wardrobe from season to season does not come cheap. Between new swimsuits, fresh denim, and of-the-moment
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
The Very Weird World Of China's Instagram Luxury Bag Mules
If you regularly keep up with high-profile personalities on Instagram, you've probably witnessed the avalanche of comments they receive on every single
by
Venus Wong
Remember These Clogs? They're Selling Out Everywhere
Okay, I know these shoes will be divisive... But they are coming back, resistance is futile! Don't try to fight it. (All black Boston clogs, what seem to
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Of Course Emma Watson Makes "Ugly Shoes" Look Cool
When you think about the ways you can wear those new mules you decided you needed to buy, capri pants and a turtleneck may not be the first outfit that
by
Casey Lewis
Meet Your New, Improved "Going Out" Shoe
You're well acquainted with the classic mule shape: open back, open toe, and stick-straight heel. But, add a few ankle straps, breathable cutouts, and
by
Jessica Velez
How To Wear Mules When You Love Ankle Support
I've tried backless shoes in the past. There were several thick, single-strap slides in the early aughts that I found myself slipping out of with every
by
Gina Marinelli
March is already here, but it certainly doesn't feel like it outside. Winter is dragging its feet like a child throwing a temper tantrum at the mall, and
by
Ellen Hoffman
Zara Makes A Shoe That's Meant To Be Messed Up
A style trick born out of necessity (more than, say, fashion), this is something we've all probably done in desperation after hours of dancing. You
by
Gina Marinelli
No. 6's Spring Lookbook Is Oh-So-Fluorescent
Nothing says, "Hello, springtime!" like a bright pair of neon shoes, amirite? And we know that the folks at No. 6 agree. Their newest lookbook captures a
by
Samantha Yu
Weekend Hit List: Conifer's Sweet Sale And Clog-Centric Pop Up!
As if Black Friday could get any more jam-packed with sales and shops to hit up, we’re going to go ahead and add another pit stop to the list! As huge
by
Emma Neville
If The Shoe Fits, Buy It In Neon (And Maybe Metallic Gold, Too)
We're big freaking fans of footwear. In fact, a fully-stocked shoe closet is the foundation of successful style (you can quote that). But come summer,
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Olympics Sports... In Clogs! Check Out Swedish Hasbeen's Newest V...
Just as we figured: Olympic gymnastics has gotten too easy. Rings, the vault, floor work: Sounds more like a Chanel ad to us. Okay, we're totally
by
Gina Marinelli
Loeffler Randall Hooks Up With Sven Clogs For A Lovely V-Day Collab
One of our favorite couples in fashion, Jessie Randall and "Brian Murphy of Loeffler Randall know the power of a good hook-up. For Valentine's Day, the
by
Connie Wang
Creepers, High-Tops, and Clogs: Whywho Makes New Zealand's Cooles...
A beach hangout may seem impossible right now, but New Zealand shoe label whywho's summer lovin' lookbook makes our sunshine fantasies come true anyway.
by
Viona Wang
Window Shopper: Swedish Hasbeens Clogs At Trillium
It's no surprise that the sight of the Sky High T-Strap at Trillium stopped us dead in our tracks. We've heard so much buzz about Swedish Hasbeens at H&M
by
Shani Silver
Window Shopper: 3.1 Phillip Lim Clogs
If it wasn't official that clogs were a hot-ticket item for fall '10, the arrival of 3.1 Phillip Lim's "tom tom" clogs in his SoHo store have officially
by
Kristian Laliberte
New Foot Locker Commercial Calls Girls Who Wear Clogs, "Butter Sh...
What an interesting turn of events! It's usually par for the course for girls to complain about the dismal state of men's shoes, but with Foot Locker's
by
Connie Wang
Celebrate Jeffrey Campbell's 10th Anniversary With a Sweet Collec...
Jeffrey Campbell is a serious style star when it comes down to the shoe department. Season after season we've come to rely on the Los Angeles stud for his
by
Jessica Minkoff
Pump Up Your Pieds With Patterned Shoes
Usually when we think of patterned clothing, dresses, blouses, and even handbags come to mind. But recently we've found that trippy tie-dye, unforgettable
by
Jessica Minkoff
Kick Off Fall With Some Free Via Spiga Clogs
Via Spiga's luxurious materials, sophisticated detailing, and chic-feminine style has always managed to make us feel as though we're strolling through the
by
Jessica Minkoff
Swedish Hasbeens Fall 2010 Collection Takes Clogs To A Kooky Wedding
Whether you like 'em or not, clogs have ditched their Croc associations and are back en vogue. But when our feet are craving that wooden heel, we like to
by
Us
Cheap Thrill! A Clog-Like Oxford That's Made With Rachel Comey In...
We were ecstatic when we stumbled upon these suede lace-up oxfords from Anthropologie on sale for $70. The rubber-heeled beauties remind us of a cheaper
by
Laura Yacoe
