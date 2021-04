Not Even Justin Bieber Can Convince Victoria Beckham To Wear Crocs

While we’re on the side of the 43 percent of people who said yes, we can’t say we’re surprised by Beckham’s harsh response. In 2008, she famously told GMTV that she “can't concentrate in flats,” and avoids the gym because she can’t bear to wear sneakers. (When she threw the first pitch at a Dodgers game in 2007, her sneakers had a wedge heel.) While the designer has since embraced flats , judging by this response, she’s not changing her mind about rubber clogs anytime soon. That's too bad.