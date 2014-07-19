I've tried backless shoes in the past. There were several thick, single-strap slides in the early aughts that I found myself slipping out of with every step. And, I specifically recall a pair of clogs in college that made me feel totally unstable without anything around my ankle, and consequently, I regretted each time I wore them. Those stayed tucked in my closet for two years before getting donated. So, when mules began to have a big moment recently, my first reaction was, uh uh.