Which is just to say, comfort isn't everything. In fact, when Dr. Cunha shared the key features to look for when buying shoes, comfort was secondary to shape. Of course, your ideal shoe will depend ultimately on your foot type, but there are a few guidelines. First, a wide toe box that bends upwards is recommended, to allow your toes to wiggle around and move naturally. Second? A thick, 1-inch heel to stabilize your stride. Finally, both doctors recommend a rigid, supportive shape with a cushioned, stable arch area. You know those flats that bend completely in half? That should not happen.



Unfortunately, we live in a world where shoes aren't always created for orthopedic value, and we like — and like to wear — the pretty little things that aren't always good for us. So ahead, we asked our two pros to rank our favorite shoes on a scale of 1 to 10 (one being great for our feet, 10 being awful). Ahead, an in-depth look at just how bad our mules, sneakers, and ankle boots really are. Hint: The slides are in order from worst to... least bad.