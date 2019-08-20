2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen

It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and thanks to a resurrection by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior, where the style reappeared on the house’s runway in 2018 — for the first time since 1954 — we are officially entering the era of the clog. (Again.) If this news doesn’t get your heart racing, don’t worry. Clogs may fall into the category of “ugly” footwear whose appeal takes a bit longer to sink in which is why we see fall 2019 as the clog's last stand — its chance to finally break through into the mainstream.
The #cloglife might have gained momentum at Dior, but it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Designers like Salvatore Ferragamo, Jacquemus, and Isabel Marant have all shown them in recent seasons. The shoes have been given a modern spin and have been paired with everything from slouchy suits to shearling jackets and knee-grazing socks. Still, it’s not just a runway look — elsewhere, cult clog brands are still producing handmade classics in materials both unexpected and classic. Click through to see our 19 faves right now — and prepare yourself to (stylishly) clomp around all autumn long.
