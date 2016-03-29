All The Flats You Need For Spring

The top of our to-do list now that spring is here? Refreshing our wardrobe for the season. Since sunny days call for outdoor adventures, and being outside all day calls for practical footwear, we're looking at flats as the saving grace to help make everything — outfits included — a breeze.
Though the period between winter and warmer weather can be a little confusing when it comes to getting dressed, like most things, starting with a good, solid foundation will help you hit the mark. And we'd argue that shoes are the easiest — and arguably most low-maintenance — way to transition from season to season, we've rounded up 20 mules, sandals, slides, and so much more to help you enter spring with your best foot forward. We’re ready when you are, Mother Nature.
Though the period between winter and warmer weather can be a little confusing when it comes to getting dressed, like most things, starting with a good, solid foundation will help you hit the mark. And we'd argue that shoes are the easiest — and arguably most low-maintenance — way to transition from season to season, we've rounded up 20 mules, sandals, slides, and so much more to help you enter spring with your best foot forward. We’re ready when you are, Mother Nature.