Juliana Salazar
Shopping
The Low-Key Spring Closet MVP Might Just Be The Wrap Dress
Juliana Salazar
Apr 22, 2019
Fashion
15 Bandeau Bikinis For Avoiding Tan Lines
Eliza Huber
Mar 19, 2019
Shopping
12 Reasons To Give The Maxi-Dress A Chance
Juliana Salazar
Jun 2, 2016
Shopping
16 Slip-On Sneakers That Will Make Your Mornings A Breeze
In a sea of Stan Smiths, the ‘90s slip-on still holds its ground. Made popular by skateboarders and grungy rock 'n' rollers, designers have taken the
by
Juliana Salazar
Shopping
15 Pajama Sets Too Chic To Wear To Bed
Remember all those times you wished you could just wear your pajamas out of the house? Well, the day has finally come. No longer just a lazy, far-fetched
by
Juliana Salazar
Shopping
All
The Flats You Need For Spring
The top of our to-do list now that spring is here? Refreshing our wardrobe for the season. Since sunny days call for outdoor adventures, and being outside
by
Juliana Salazar
