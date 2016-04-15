16 Slip-On Sneakers That Will Make Your Mornings A Breeze

In a sea of Stan Smiths, the ‘90s slip-on still holds its ground. Made popular by skateboarders and grungy rock 'n' rollers, designers have taken the classic shape and reinvented it, proving that these aren’t the same old sneakers you wore in middle school.



And while we can’t help but think of Vans’ signature checkers every time we hear the word “slip-ons,” we must give credit where credit is due. Ever since Céline reintroduced the shape as a chic, wear-all-day alternative, they’ve become a favorite of editors, bloggers, models, designers, and fashion lovers alike. Laid-back, yet polished, the slip-on will be the easiest decision you make when getting dressed in the morning.



And we can’t forget about versatility — from the office to yoga, summer to fall, the slip-on shoe is a trend we can really get behind. Should we call this the Phoebe Philo effect? Probably. But what we’re really thinking is this: How lucky are we to have a comfortable, cool, statement-maker like these in our arsenal?

