15 Bandeau Bikinis For Avoiding Tan Lines

Now that it’s time to swap out your scarves and jackets for a selection of summer dresses, a checkup on that neglected swimwear drawer is in order. You never really think about bathing suits until you actually need one — and then, well, you know how it goes.
In an effort to avoid that last-minute crisis, we’re helping you plan in advance. And while we appreciate a good halter and classic triangle top, a bandeau bikini is really the most versatile around: It can double as a crop top, easily layer under tees and tanks without straps showing, and basically guarantees tan lines are a thing of the past. Plus, who doesn’t like to start the season off with a brand-new suit? (It's like that first day of school outfit, but better.)
Click through to see all the options we're ready to lounge in.
