21 White Crop Tops Because Summer Is Here

Summer weather means crop top season. So, we're leaning into it full-force, pairing them with everything from denim Bermuda shorts (yes, seriously) to airy A-line skirts to our favorite mom jeans . And a white crop top, in particular, is the summer staple you didn't know you needed. This season, they're a bit frilly and a bit feminine, and feature elements like dramatic sleeves and gathered details. But not to worry, there are also simple camisole versions and sportier variations, just in case puffy shoulders and ruffles aren't quite your thing.