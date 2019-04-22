The wrap dress is now 45 years old (thank you, Diane von Furstenberg) and, after a few facelifts, the consistently flattering frock has only gotten better with age. This curve-complimenting, neck-lengthening, waist-trimming garment has accomplished more for women than any other piece of clothing. Sure, that may sound dramatic, but at its peak, 25,000 wrap dress were sold per week. Needless to say, they were onto something.
Today, however, cool textures, trippy prints, and varied hemlines dominate the classic style. And that's why we consider the wrap dress to be our wardrobe's knight in shining armor. If you're looking for that go-to dress, ahead you'll find the best of the swathed bunch for the next time you need to just throw something on and go. (Like, tomorrow morning.)
