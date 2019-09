15 Skirts To Get Wrapped Up In

Mini skirt , pencil skirt, maxi skirt, silk skirt, denim skirt: wrap skirts come in just about every print, color, and length you can think of. And they're just as easy to wear as their full-dress counterpart. High-waisted by nature, like most of our favorite trends, of course, wrap skirts pair well with every top you already own, from plain white tees to colorful crop tops. Not to get all cliché, but they're pretty easy and breezy too.