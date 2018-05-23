Story from Fashion

15 Skirts To Get Wrapped Up In

Ray Lowe, Eliza Huber
We all know the wrap dress, Diane von Furstenberg's brainchild-turned-iconic silhouette that we still obsess over today (case in point: Everlane's new wrap dress launch). But where the wrap dress is now a staple every woman should have in her closet, we're looking towards it's lesser-known sibling, the breezy wrap skirt, as the next must-have.
Mini skirt, pencil skirt, maxi skirt, silk skirt, denim skirt: wrap skirts come in just about every print, color, and length you can think of. And they're just as easy to wear as their full-dress counterpart. High-waisted by nature, like most of our favorite trends, of course, wrap skirts pair well with every top you already own, from plain white tees to colorful crop tops. Not to get all cliché, but they're pretty easy and breezy too.
The next time you're looking to take a break from jeans without the full head-to-toe dress commitment, grab one of the 15 wrap skirts ahead.
1 of 15
Zara
Check Wrap Skirt
$69.90
2 of 15
Rejina Pyo
Gaby Wrap Skirt
$266.91
3 of 15
Miguelina
Ballerina Crochet-trimmed Linen Wrap Maxi ...
$350.00
4 of 15
Mara Hoffman
Ling Skirt
$295.00
5 of 15
Mademe
Wrap Skirt
$132.00
6 of 15
LOFT
Frayed Denim Wrap Skirt
$69.50
7 of 15
Reformation
Betty Skirt
$148.00
8 of 15
Mango
Check Wrap Skirt
$79.98
9 of 15
Marianna Senchina
Ruffle Cotton Wrap Skirt
$560.00
10 of 15
Lisa Says Gah
Satin Wrap Skirt
$80.00
11 of 15
The Frankie Shop
Green Vichy Gingham Belted Mini Skirt
$89.00
12 of 15
Madewell
Denim Wrap Mini Skirt
$79.50$49.99
13 of 15
Ganni
Charron Scrunchie In Serenity Blue
$20.00
14 of 15
Flynn Skye
Dotty Printed Wrap Skirt
$230.00
15 of 15
Farrow
Canna Skirt
$75.00$37.99
