According To NYFW, Clogs Aren’t Going Anywhere

While clogs , specifically Birkenstock’s Boston and Dansko’s Professional clogs, have long been a mainstay among Brooklyn creatives and gardening types everywhere, they have rarely been considered a fashion-forward shoe. But, after several Birkenstock collaborations with the likes of Valentino and Proenza Schouler , and luxury house Hermés giving the “ugly” shoe its stamp of approval in October during spring ‘21 Paris Fashion Week, suddenly, clogs were on-trend (again). It didn’t hurt that last month, New York-based womenswear brand Area included two pairs of bedazzled clogs in its first-ever “couture” collection , further making a case for the style's runway appeal.