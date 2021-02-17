According To NYFW, Clogs Aren’t Going Anywhere

While clogs, specifically Birkenstock’s Boston and Dansko’s Professional clogs, have long been a mainstay among Brooklyn creatives and gardening types everywhere, they have rarely been considered a fashion-forward shoe. But, after several Birkenstock collaborations with the likes of Valentino and Proenza Schouler, and luxury house Hermés giving the “ugly” shoe its stamp of approval in October during spring ‘21 Paris Fashion Week, suddenly, clogs were on-trend (again). It didn’t hurt that last month, New York-based womenswear brand Area included two pairs of bedazzled clogs in its first-ever “couture” collection, further making a case for the style's runway appeal.
Now, as the second day of autumn ‘21 New York Fashion Week is coming to an end, we can say with certainty that not only are clogs still in power but, by the looks of the new collections, the clunky silhouette’s reign isn’t ending anytime soon.
On Monday, Victor Glemaud, the king of knitwear, used autumn ‘21 to introduce the brand’s first footwear styles. For the occasion, he designed a shearling-lined, wood-sole clog in partnership with made-in-Lagos footwear and accessories brand Shekudo. For the lookbook, the designer’s signature knit dresses and skirts were paired with navy blue and rust-coloured, suede clogs, which, according to Vogue, were part of Glemaud’s goal of “mixing comfort with a renewed focus on craft.”
Shortly after Glemaud’s footwear debut, clogs — from bulbous styles to more understated ones — showed in other collections. At Veronica Beard, sisters-in-law and co-founders Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard styled their signature wools, plaids, and florals with high-heeled suede clogs. New York-based indie label PH5’s take on the style was a bit more unexpected, with white, platformed clogs appearing throughout the 25-look collection, paired with asymmetric dresses and geometric leg warmers.
Instagram darling Sandy Liang joined in on day two, adding patent leather, shearling-lined clogs to her autumn ‘21 collection alongside Mary-Jane flats and kitten heels reminiscent of tap shoes.
But if you’re still on the lookout for a just-right pair of clogs — not too classic, but not too fashion-y either — don’t fret. Given the selection we’ve witnessed thus far, there will be plenty more where these came from.
Of course, you can’t go wrong with Birkenstocks, either.