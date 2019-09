Making A Case For The Kitten Heel Comeback

But how exactly did the anti-fashion shoe become this season's winning style? Well, it has a lot to do with the fact that they were sent down the spring/summer 2017 runways of some of the most influential labels: Man of the moment, Demna Gvasalia collaborated with Manolo Blahnik on kitten heels for Vetements , and Maria Grazia Chiuri presented branded ribbon slingbacks for her Dior debut that we've already spotted on the feet of a few street style stars . Céline showed pointy mules in vivid colors, while J.W.Anderson switched up the design, replacing the point with a golden cylinder. And remember how we obsessed over Mansur Gavriel 's chunky-heeled slip-ons last year? For 2017, they've won us over again, with pastel, suede kitten heels we can't wait to slip our feet into.