Making A Case For The Kitten Heel Comeback

Okay, before you get all Why does fashion always try to make the pieces with the worst reputations cool again?, hear us out: We promise the return of kitten heels isn't as bad as it sounds. We're here to debunk the frumpiness currently associated with the functional footwear silhouette and show just why it's made an unexpected comeback as 2017's must-have shoe. Seriously, being just a couple of centimeters off the ground has never looked so good.