Making A Case For The Kitten Heel Comeback

Okay, before you get all Why does fashion always try to make the pieces with the worst reputations cool again?, hear us out: We promise the return of kitten heels isn't as bad as it sounds. We're here to debunk the frumpiness currently associated with the functional footwear silhouette and show just why it's made an unexpected comeback as 2017's must-have shoe. Seriously, being just a couple of centimeters off the ground has never looked so good.
But how exactly did the anti-fashion shoe become this season's winning style? Well, it has a lot to do with the fact that they were sent down the spring/summer 2017 runways of some of the most influential labels: Man of the moment, Demna Gvasalia collaborated with Manolo Blahnik on kitten heels for Vetements, and Maria Grazia Chiuri presented branded ribbon slingbacks for her Dior debut that we've already spotted on the feet of a few street style stars. Céline showed pointy mules in vivid colors, while J.W.Anderson switched up the design, replacing the point with a golden cylinder. And remember how we obsessed over Mansur Gavriel's chunky-heeled slip-ons last year? For 2017, they've won us over again, with pastel, suede kitten heels we can't wait to slip our feet into.
So whether you prefer a mule or a sling-back, a thick heel or a perfect point, it's time to cast your vertiginous stilettos to the back of your wardrobe and make way for the kitten heel. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorites.