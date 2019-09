Mansur Gavriel has definitely proven it makes so much more than a bucket bag. On Tuesday, the brand offered the crazed and exhausted fashion crowd a breath of fresh air at its crisp and serene museum-style presentation. Aside from the event's Instagram-worthy perks — a "gift shop" where showgoers could score branded stationary, pins, and other take-home " merch ," founders Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel debuted nine new bags and eight new shoe styles. We're betting they'll earn as much of a cult following as the OG.The one bag that stood out most to us was a ladylike top-handle bag we can already see on the likes of street style stars like Pernille Teisbaek and Natalie Joos . The bags will be available in everything from richly coloured leather and suede to grosgrain gingham.In addition to mules and other slip-ons (and thankfully, without any knock-off accusations — yet), the brand is also dipping its toes into a d'orsay-style grandma heel and plenty of crisscross and gladiator sandals. Plus, all of the pieces are made in Italy, which might justify the likely investment-level price tags (depending on what you consider reasonable).Only time (and Instagram) will tell if these items will start as much of a frenzy as the brand's buckets have, but you can click through the slideshow, ahead, to place your bets on all the new sure-to-sell-out pieces. We've already got our eyes on a few.