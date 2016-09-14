Mansur Gavriel has definitely proven it makes so much more than a bucket bag. On Tuesday, the brand offered the crazed and exhausted fashion crowd a breath of fresh air at its crisp and serene museum-style presentation. Aside from the event's Instagram-worthy perks — a "gift shop" where showgoers could score branded stationary, pins, and other take-home "merch," founders Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel debuted nine new bags and eight new shoe styles. We're betting they'll earn as much of a cult following as the OG.
The one bag that stood out most to us was a ladylike top-handle bag we can already see on the likes of street style stars like Pernille Teisbaek and Natalie Joos. The bags will be available in everything from richly coloured leather and suede to grosgrain gingham.
In addition to mules and other slip-ons (and thankfully, without any knock-off accusations — yet), the brand is also dipping its toes into a d'orsay-style grandma heel and plenty of crisscross and gladiator sandals. Plus, all of the pieces are made in Italy, which might justify the likely investment-level price tags (depending on what you consider reasonable).
Only time (and Instagram) will tell if these items will start as much of a frenzy as the brand's buckets have, but you can click through the slideshow, ahead, to place your bets on all the new sure-to-sell-out pieces. We've already got our eyes on a few.
The one bag that stood out most to us was a ladylike top-handle bag we can already see on the likes of street style stars like Pernille Teisbaek and Natalie Joos. The bags will be available in everything from richly coloured leather and suede to grosgrain gingham.
In addition to mules and other slip-ons (and thankfully, without any knock-off accusations — yet), the brand is also dipping its toes into a d'orsay-style grandma heel and plenty of crisscross and gladiator sandals. Plus, all of the pieces are made in Italy, which might justify the likely investment-level price tags (depending on what you consider reasonable).
Only time (and Instagram) will tell if these items will start as much of a frenzy as the brand's buckets have, but you can click through the slideshow, ahead, to place your bets on all the new sure-to-sell-out pieces. We've already got our eyes on a few.