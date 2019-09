Kitten Heels Are Back! Here’s How To Wear Them

So how did the anti-fashion shoe become this season's winning style? Well, it has a lot to do with the fact that the most influential fashion houses and many of our favourite designers sent kitten heels down the SS17 catwalks. Man of the moment, Demna Gvasalia collaborated with Manolo Blahnik on kitten heel slingbacks for the Vetements SS17 show , and for Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior debut , the former Valentino designer presented branded ribbon slingbacks that we've already spotted on the feet of a few street style stars . Céline has created pointy mules in vivid colours for SS17 while J.W.Anderson switched up the kitten heel, replacing the point with a golden cylinder. And remember how we obsessed over Mansur Gavriel 's chunky-heeled slip-ons last year? For 2017, they've won us over again, with pastel, suede kitten heels.