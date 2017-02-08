Kitten Heels Are Back! Here’s How To Wear Them

Hey. Hey! Come back and hear me out. I promise the return of kitten heels isn't as bad as it sounds. The functional footwear so often associated with frumpiness rather than high fashion has made an unexpected comeback and is this year's must-have shoe. No, really. Being just a couple of centimetres off the ground has never been so cool.
So how did the anti-fashion shoe become this season's winning style? Well, it has a lot to do with the fact that the most influential fashion houses and many of our favourite designers sent kitten heels down the SS17 catwalks. Man of the moment, Demna Gvasalia collaborated with Manolo Blahnik on kitten heel slingbacks for the Vetements SS17 show, and for Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior debut, the former Valentino designer presented branded ribbon slingbacks that we've already spotted on the feet of a few street style stars. Céline has created pointy mules in vivid colours for SS17 while J.W.Anderson switched up the kitten heel, replacing the point with a golden cylinder. And remember how we obsessed over Mansur Gavriel's chunky-heeled slip-ons last year? For 2017, they've won us over again, with pastel, suede kitten heels.
Whether you prefer a mule or a slingback, a thick heel or a perfect point, it's time to cast your vertiginous stilettos to the back of your wardrobe and make way for the kitten heel. Click on to find the kitten for you.