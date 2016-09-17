We already know accessories have the power to completely change your look, but that's especially true during fall, when wearing more clothes becomes part of the strategy. And while we like to think we're pretty good at forecasting the accessory trends, we're not the ones with the hard data. That's where Polyvore comes in. The shopping platform gave Refinery29 a glimpse into what its users are searching for specifically when it comes to the fall 2016 accessory trends. Encouragingly (for clotheshorses like us), a few of the most-searched items are pretty out-there, including clear bags and flatforms galore. Click on for the bag and shoe styles your fashion peers are ogling — and then click on to shop these trending items for yourself.
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be