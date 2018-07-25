23 Clogs That'll Have You Rethinking Boho Completely

Is there anything more satisfying than a good makeover? When it comes to fashion, they happen all the time. Fanny packs, pool slides, and crochet are just a few of this summer’s biggest trends that, just a couple of years ago, we would have avoided at all costs. But with a few nips and tucks (and more than a couple of Instagram influencers showing us how to wear them), even those "not-so-cool" pieces can quickly transform into a must-have item. That's why we’re (finally!) breaking the stigma surrounding clogs and making a case for them as your favorite summer shoe.
Welcome to the shoe of endless possibilities. Lately, clogs have been seen styled in the most diverse of ways — accompanying summer sundresses and athletic shorts alike. The comfort level they’re known for, combined with their revamped look, make for an unbeatable choice to beat the heat in. Really, our only question is: Who isn’t wearing clogs right now? And if the answer is you, well, we’ve got you covered with the 23 pairs ahead.
