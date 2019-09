23 Clogs That'll Have You Rethinking Boho Completely

Is there anything more satisfying than a good makeover? When it comes to fashion , they happen all the time. Fanny packs pool slides , and crochet are just a few of this summer’s biggest trends that, just a couple of years ago, we would have avoided at all costs. But with a few nips and tucks (and more than a couple of Instagram influencers showing us how to wear them), even those "not-so-cool" pieces can quickly transform into a must-have item. That's why we’re (finally!) breaking the stigma surrounding clogs and making a case for them as your favorite summer shoe