Thigh chafing, sticky feet, sweaty pit stains; these are just some of the annoyances we have to endure in hot weather. Which is why when our eyes catch a glimpse of predicted 85+ temperatures, it's impossible to even know what to wear. If you're going to sweat in everything, it almost feels like it doesn't even matter. But there are a few solutions to prevent summer from turning you into a human puddle.
First, there are the classic tips: wear light colors, stay away from heavy materials, try men's deodorant for a change. But we're providing some lesser known options, like investing in a Grade A multipurpose towel or taking a spin at side-snap jeans. You don't have to forget your love of summer just because the July humidity has decided to wreak its annual havoc on the world. These smart dressing tips will keep you on your feet until you land in front of an open storefront blasting A/C.
