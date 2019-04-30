The best part about denim trends are that they never truly go out of style. Sure, your Farrah Fawcett flares might make everyone wonder whether you loved Dakota Fanning in The Runaways just a bit too much, but worn with leather mules and a blazer they suddenly go from un-ironically retro to relevant. That's what's great about jeans; dark wash skinnies, two-toned culottes, frayed hems...they're all timeless. Because jean trends circle back time and time again. But if we were to put our pulse on the denim we'll be wearing most come fall, hands down it's light wash jeans.
While we're not electing for a denim closet clean out, dark denim and colored jeans have had their moment. There's something goosebumping-ly good about seeing the return of '80s-approved light blue bottoms and a reissued pair of Nike's Cortez sneakers. Or maybe it's our affinity for cozy knits that strike just the right balance when styled out with a softer jean. Either way, finding the perfect pair of light wash denim for fall is at the top of our shopping list (our preferred go-to is a good relaxed jean, but to each their own). Shop 21 picks we're planning on living in ahead.
