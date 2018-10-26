Fact: sweaters are the definition of cozy. But there are some knits that are snugglier than the rest. These are those kinds. When the weather drops and the days get shorter, our internal clocks tell us to wrap ourselves up in a little ball of warmth until spring blooms and sundresses and strappy sandals are in our sights again. So naturally, we turn to those reliable knits we know and love. This year, however, we want more.
In comes open-weave sweaters, a.k.a. the big, woven knits your grandmother may have made for you as a kid. Essentially, they look, feel and remind us of lying on the couch bundled up with a chunky blanket, candles blazing and Christmas movie playing in the background. But with these, we can recreate that feeling just about anywhere. From well-known favorites like Ganni and I Love Mr. Mittens to small-time brands that specialize in knitwear, there's no shortage of options when it comes to open-weave sweaters. So sit back, relax and prepare to hibernate all season long in the 18 options ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.