In comes open-weave sweaters, a.k.a. the big, woven knits your grandmother may have made for you as a kid. Essentially, they look, feel and remind us of lying on the couch bundled up with a chunky blanket, candles blazing and Christmas movie playing in the background. But with these, we can recreate that feeling just about anywhere. From well-known favorites like Ganni and I Love Mr. Mittens to small-time brands that specialize in knitwear, there's no shortage of options when it comes to open-weave sweaters. So sit back, relax and prepare to hibernate all season long in the 18 options ahead.