With sweater weather’s abrupt arrival last week, it didn’t take long for knits to be yanked out of storage and strewn every which way around our tiny apartments. Extra-large turtlenecks, chunky pullovers , retro cardigans — the works. But while we’re suckers for anything knit, there’s nothing quite like a cropped sweater. Not too short but not too long — it’s a fine line to follow, but when you find the perfect one, the likeliness you'll want to take it off is slim to none. So, while we’re a long way away from welcoming stilettos and bandage dresses back into our lives, you can bet that cropped sweaters aren’t going anywhere.