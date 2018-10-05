We said our not-so-tearful goodbyes to the idea of "flattering” silhouettes a long time ago, instead opting for a wide array of oversized blazers, prairie dresses, and dad sneakers. A body-con dress? Pass. Skinny jeans? Never again. And let's not even start with heels higher than two inches. But while we're more than happy with the trade-off, there’s one exception to 'the rules' that we simply can’t let go of: cropped sweaters.
With sweater weather’s abrupt arrival last week, it didn’t take long for knits to be yanked out of storage and strewn every which way around our tiny apartments. Extra-large turtlenecks, chunky pullovers, retro cardigans — the works. But while we’re suckers for anything knit, there’s nothing quite like a cropped sweater. Not too short but not too long — it’s a fine line to follow, but when you find the perfect one, the likeliness you'll want to take it off is slim to none. So, while we’re a long way away from welcoming stilettos and bandage dresses back into our lives, you can bet that cropped sweaters aren’t going anywhere.
