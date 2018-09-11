Fleece Is Now Fashion — Here's 16 Pieces To Cozy Up In

Once upon a time, fleece jackets were bought almost exclusively at R.E.I., you know, for hiking, or maybe, if you're a millennial, at Patagonia. But somewhere along the way, fleece (or teddy or faux shearling — it's the jacket of many names) has become less of an outdoors-only essential and more of a stylish fall layering piece. Hey, change is good.
As the multiple nicknames imply, the possibilities are pretty much endless with this trend. Teddy zip-up? Sure! Pullover fleece? No problem! Faux shearling bomber? How many do you want? Dress them up for the office with a pair of plaid trousers or down with leggings for your morning coffee run. Where your going doesn't matter when you have a cozy fall jacket to throw-on-and-go. And since the weather is finally taking a turn towards autumn, there's no better time than now to fleece up.
