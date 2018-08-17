If you look back through the history of the United States, denim is about as all-American as it gets. And just as you wouldn't dare go without that perfect pair of baby blues, no wardrobe is complete without some version of a denim jacket. Not only are they one of the most classic and versatile outerwear choices, they're also just really cool.
By now, we've seen almost everything fashion can do with this classic piece — from the Levi's creations in the late 1800's to the explosion of safety-pinned, distressed versions in the '80s. And while trends are bound to repeat themselves, we're calling it: 2018 is the year of having every possible iteration of the jean jacket. From oversized fits and shearling collars to pastel dye jobs and distressed details, there really is one out there for everyone. But with so many styles available, there's no need to spend more than you have to. So we've rounded up our favorite options under-$150 to keep you way under your fall spending budget. Here's to finding a denim jacket that suits you.
