7 Classic Pairs Of Denim Every Woman Needs In Her Closet

Shopping for trendy, yet casual denim jeans used to be pretty straightforward. You'd head to your local department store, browse racks that featured countless pairs of the same reigning style of the season, and voila! You were quickly equipped with the only stylish, well-fitting denim you'd need for the rest of the year.
Somewhere along the line, though, the conversation around denim trends became less uniform. Instead of distinguishing each year as 'the regime of flares' or 'the comeback of distressed grunge jeans' we now have plenty of denim trends to choose from.
The many popular silhouettes that have emerged over the last few decades are now classics: wide-legged pants, “wedgie-fit” jeans, bell-bottoms and flares, cropped kick flares, white and light wash denim.
Basically, as long as you can style them right, there are very few types of jeans you can't get away with. But, with so many options, it does help to know which are actually essential to your closet. For those feeling overwhelmed, we suggest these seven "classics" ahead.
1 of 7

Wide-Leg Trouser

Shop This
rag & bone
Ruth Super High-rise Ankle Wide Leg
$375.00
2 of 7

Flare

Shop This
Express
High Waisted Eco-friendly Button Fly Bell ...
$88.00$44.00
3 of 7

Cropped Flare

Shop This
BDG
Bdg High-rise Cropped Kick Flare Jean
$64.00$59.00
4 of 7

Boyfriend

Shop This
Madewell
The High-rise Slim Boyjean In Fitzgerald Wash
$128.00$99.99
5 of 7

Relaxed

Shop This
Mango
Culotte Relaxed Jeans
$59.99$29.99
6 of 7

Straight-Leg

Shop This
Lee Vintage Modern
High Rise Dungaree Ankle Jeans
$98.00
7 of 7

Tapered

Shop This
Universal Standard
Logan High Rise 5 Pocket Vintage Jeans
$90.00
