Maybe it's the fact that I just finished rewatching My So Called Life for the umpteenth time or that Spotify won't stop suggesting This Is Nirvana during my walk to work, but my teenage angst is at an all-time high. I even pulled my ratty Chucks out of storage for christ's sakes. And despite my admitted obsession with pop culture from decades past, the most recent influx of '90s trends isn't just a product of my imagination.