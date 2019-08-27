Maybe it's the fact that I just finished rewatching My So Called Life for the umpteenth time or that Spotify won't stop suggesting This Is Nirvana during my walk to work, but my teenage angst is at an all-time high. I even pulled my ratty Chucks out of storage for christ's sakes. And despite my admitted obsession with pop culture from decades past, the most recent influx of '90s trends isn't just a product of my imagination.
Fall always comes with a hint of Kurt Cobain-inspired looks (i.e., flannels, oversized knitwear, sneakers, the works), but this year's trends takes it to the next level. From goggle sunglasses to leopard print, well, everything, the grunge era is officially back en vogue. And it's leader, you ask? The ripped jean. From your standard knee hole to jeans that are fully massacred, ripped denim runs the gamut this Fall. Choose your perfect beat-up pair in the grungy slideshow ahead.
