6 Denim Trends That Are Going To Be Huge Come 2020

Finding a pair of jeans that fit you and your body just right is one of fashion's biggest conundrums. Either there's a gap in the waist, the thighs are too tight, or the wash isn't quite worn enough for your liking. Thankfully, with all the new denim trends coming in, you're bound to find something that works perfectly for you.
While the denim market is notoriously cyclical, designers surprised us this year with a ~fresh~ crop of baby blues that totally go against the grain. From asymmetric jeans worn by the one and only Celine Dion to the 2020 version of JNCO jeans, this season's denim is a breath of fresh air. Ahead, shop the 6 denim trends we're betting big on for fall.
