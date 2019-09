7 Unexpected Denim Pieces You'll Want To Add To Your Fall Wardrobe

Let's face it, we're rarely surprised by a "new" denim trend . After all, denim is notorious for acting on a cyclical basis, with jeans jackets , and everything in between constantly being recycled over a ten or twenty year basis. It happened with mom jeans, cropped denim jackets high-rise midi skirts , mini skirts, flares, skinny jeans and more. But for the first time in what feels like forever, we're getting a glimpse of some mint condition trends in the denim department