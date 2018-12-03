Story from Shopping

Our Fashion Crystal Ball Has Predicted These 7 Denim Trends For 2019

Ray Lowe
Jeans are without a doubt the backbone of our wardrobes. Winter, spring, summer or fall, they're probably the only clothing item we refuse to let go. But over the last few years, we’ve seen the denim front take a turn toward the stale. Skinny jeans continue to be manufactured despite our pleas to let them go. Brands are insistent on designing their own version of vintage 501’s without prevail. Is it too much to ask for jeans that are really, truly new looking?
Apparently not. Our fashion clairvoyant (a.k.a me, scraping through hundreds of photos from the fall/winter '18 runways) has predicted these seven trends for the new year ahead. And my crystal ball (the Internet) shows that we'll be sporting more leg, buttoning more buttons, and sneaking our way into zebra print all year long. So, before you fall victim to another year of faded skinny jeans and ill-fitting Levi-lookalikes, here's everything you need to get in on all this new denim.
Photo Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.
Button-Up, Buttercup
Buttons are the name of the game this year, and the more, the merrier. Hey, we're down for anything that keeps us from accidentally having an exposed fly post-bathroom break.
Rejina Pyo
Emily Belted High-rise Wide-leg Jeans
$465.00
Photo Courtesy of COS.
COS
28-inch Button-up Slim Crop Jeans
$115.00
Photo Courtesy of Moda Operandi.
Eve Denim
Charlotte High-rise Culotte Jeans
$295.00
Photo Courtesy of Article And.
Article And
Industry Pant
$85.00
Photo Courtesy of 3x1.
Show A Little Leg
Don't be afraid to bare a little leg this fall. Pick up a pair of snap-button jeans or cut-out flares for some extra edge.
3x1
Joy Snap Away Jean
$425.00
Photo Courtesy of Shopbop.
Cotton Citizen
High Split Jeans
$295.00
Photo Courtesy of Mother.
MOTHER
The Hustler Sidewinder
$238.00
Photo Courtesy of Bershka.
Bershka
Flared Jeans
$55.90
Photo Courtesy of Shopbop.
Seeing Double
The Frankenstein trend is back, but it's more refined than its patchwork predecessor. Instead of choosing between light or dark wash denim, the two-tone trend lets you have the best of both worlds.
Monse
Split Wash Jeans
$890.00
Photo Courtesy of Intermix.
Victoria Victoria Beckham
Cali Contrast Jeans
$395.00
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Reformation
Delia Wide Leg
$148.00
Photo Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.
BDG
Roundabout Wide-leg Jean
$69.00
Photo Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.
Welcome To The Jungle
Animal prints are everywhere, and it looks like denim finally caught the bug. While classics like leopard and cheetah will be heavy hitters this season, keep an eye out for zebra stripes to make an even bigger statement.
Saint Laurent
Leopard Print High Rise Slim Leg Jeans
$750.00
Photo Courtesy of Frame.
FRAME Denim
Le High Straight Zebra
$225.00
Photo Courtesy of Alexander Wang.
Denim x AW
Cult Jean
$295.00
Photo Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.
R13
Leopard Print Slouch Pants
$395.00
Bored of Blue
Colored denim has been on our radar for sometime now, so why not swap out those baby blues for a hue that'll inject a little life into your 2019 ensemble?
Tibi
Garment Dyed Twill Wide-leg Jean
$425.00
NEED
Overdye Pen Fit In Lime
$185.00
DL1961
Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg
$198.00$118.80
Photo Courtesy of My Theresa.
Ganni
High-waisted Flared Jeans
$280.00$196.00
Put-In-Work Pants
These utilitarian, Carhartt-esque jeans may not come with the job, but they'll definitely make you look like you can get the job done. *Strong arm emoji*
Lorod
Spiral Tailored Carpenter Pant
$460.00
Rachel Comey
Storm Pant
$380.00
Photo Courtesy of Carhartt.
Carhartt WIP
The Pierce Pant
$125.00
Citizens of Humanity
Casey Cotton-twill Cargo Pants
$270.00
JNCO's Chic Cousin
If we could marry wide-leg pants, we would in a heartbeat. Until then, we'll settle for wearing them every day of the season.
Paper London
Kelly Trousers Cropped
£265.00
Mango
Jeans Flare Wideleg
$79.99$55.99
Burberry
Stretch Japanese Denim Wide-leg Jeans
$390.00
Photo Courtesy of Matches Fashion.
Raey
Loon Wide-leg Jeans
$176.00
