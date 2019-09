It’s easy to fall victim to one-off denim trends — who can resist a drawstring waist or pastel-colored wide-leg every now and then? But the return of good old-fashioned loose-fitting jeans has us steadfast in our loyalty to this classic look. From traditional baby blue to millennial pink, we’ve got you covered when it comes to finding that one perfect pair. And once you’ve found them, we guarantee you’re never going back. So whether you're revving to try a bold take on this classic style or would rather stick with your roots, your next pair of every day, throw-on-and-go jeans is only a few clicks away.