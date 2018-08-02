Nothing beats a pair of jeans that fit just right. The ones that are just snug enough in all the right places, yet loose enough that they allow for some breathing room. Around here, we call them the perfect loose-fit, vintage-inspired jean. They're the antithesis to the elusive vintage jeans since they don't require digging through mounds of clothes at a flea market or thrift shop for — even though we’re guilty of that, too. All the flattery, none of the work.
It’s easy to fall victim to one-off denim trends — who can resist a drawstring waist or pastel-colored wide-leg every now and then? But the return of good old-fashioned loose-fitting jeans has us steadfast in our loyalty to this classic look. From traditional baby blue to millennial pink, we’ve got you covered when it comes to finding that one perfect pair. And once you’ve found them, we guarantee you’re never going back. So whether you're revving to try a bold take on this classic style or would rather stick with your roots, your next pair of every day, throw-on-and-go jeans is only a few clicks away.
