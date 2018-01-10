10 Predictions We're Making About Denim In 2018

The level of creativity when it comes to denim is off the rails, and almost nothing surprises us anymore. A pair of jeans that are essentially made up of a handful of patches? It's probably happening. Jeans that have a cut-out waistband and hems so long you'd need a friend to hold them up for you? We're sure someone sent those down the runway. The point is: Denim is no longer just denim. What once was a simple counterpart to a plain white tee and sneakers is now a clothing category all its own that's exploding with trends.