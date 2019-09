Just when we thought skinny jeans were going to remain in the back of our closet for the foreseeable future, the denim style has thrown us a curveball. It's been some time since we last seriously considered the skinny jean. In 2016, before swearing off the bulk of them, we attempted to revive the pairs with a few creative makeovers to prolong their use. Spoiler alert: we ended up ditching most of them anyway. But a new trend is sneaking into the denim silhouette that's having us question our stance.