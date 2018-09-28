The side-slit jean has been making its quiet debut for a few months now. Instead of a straight-cut at the ankle, these jeans feature an exaggerated open slit along the side hem. While the small change doesn't alter the skinny jean DNA entirely (tight in the thighs, tight behind the knee, tight just about everywhere else), it does add a subtle flare more adaptable to our current denim tastes. And with boot season on the rise, the denim cut creates a little extra window to show off all the pairs we've carefully invested in.