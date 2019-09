Love Midi Skirts? Good, Here's 17 Of Them

Before long, Instagram was all midi skirts, all the time. From Réalisation Par to Rouje , you simply couldn't log on to the app without seeing at least a dozen styles in red and navy hues, dotted with tiny white polka dots. But like the skirt trends before it, we weren't sure how long the fad would last. Now, a year later, we can officially say that midi skirts are here to say — and this season's fresh stock of arrivals are better than ever before. Leather skirts, silk skirts, denim skirts, patent skirts: we're hooked on them all. Next time you're looking for the perfect year-round wardrobe essential to buy, look to the round-up ahead. Just promise not to wait too long — we wouldn't want you to miss out.