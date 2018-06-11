Slip dresses paired with slip-on sandals may be summer's most reliable outfit combination, but this season, silk and satin midi skirts in all their styling variations are coming in close second. Our attention to this style was first grabbed when we stumbled upon Réalisation Par’s (now sold-out) Naomi skirt (see: here, here, and here) on our daily Instagram scrolls, and started feeling the tingles of being ~influenced~. Because the evidence we found strongly showed that when paired with your favorite wrap top, vintage graphic tee, or blazer, its shiny and sleek texture can elevate any look instantly. Plus, no matter the print, color, or cut, it goes with all your summer sandals, chunky sneakers, and boots.
Ahead we've rounded up 16 satin and silk midi skirts to give your slip dresses a well-deserved break.