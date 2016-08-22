16 T-Shirts To Build Your Look Around

When the fashion crowd freaks out about the latest trends and must-have products (like fur-lined loafers, intricately embroidered coats, and beautifully cut culottes), it's sometimes easy to forget the importance of a basic T-shirt. As the foundation of pretty much every wardrobe, a good tee is the most versatile and crucial component of any look, whether it's worn with jeans and sneakers, under a sharp suit or slip dress, or teamed with dungarees.



Yes, you could just buy an array of T-shirts from Hanes for under $5, but you'll look and feel far better splashing out a little more on a quality tee that will last through more than one wash. Though finding The One is tricky (you need to factor in shape, fit, and fabric), we've tracked down 16 options, from plain and simple to loud and graphic, that are just the right combination of cool and comfort.