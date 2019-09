Trust Us, Denim Skirts Are Definitely Still Cool

Just as a pair of baby blues is essential to any well-rounded wardrobe , so is a denim skirt. Heck, we've been wearing them since the 3rd grade (if not earlier). Now that's loyalty. And while they've gone through quite a few transformations over the last however many years — from acid wash midi styles in the '80s to Abercrombie & Fitch pleated minis in the early noughties — there's something to say about the fact that we've never quite been able to bid them farewell.