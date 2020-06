Trust Us, Denim Skirts Are Definitely Still Cool

Thankfully, the most recent drop of denim skirts doesn't look anything like the mini skirts you "rocked" at the disco in primary school. Instead, we're seeing all of the classic fits and dye jobs — some with a teensy bit, but not too much, flair — that remind us why we've always rallied behind denim skirts. To make shopping for this year's jean skirt collection an easy feat, we've scoured the market and rounded up the best denim skirts available now. From off-white to traditional blue, mini to midi — guaranteed, your ideal denim skirt is somewhere ahead.