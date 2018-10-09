Love Midi Skirts? Here's 17 Of Them

Let's face it: midi skirts made skirts cool again. After denim mini skirts teetered off the map post-2008 and maxi skirts made of jersey tried and failed to take their place, the genre was in need of a serious breather. But alas, skirts couldn't just disappear forever. So last year, when the midi skirt made their big debut, it didn't take long for them to catch on.
Before long, Instagram was all midi skirts, all the time. From Réalisation Par to Rouje, you simply couldn't log on to the app without seeing at least a dozen styles in red and navy hues, dotted with tiny white polka dots. But like the skirt trends before it, we weren't sure how long the fad would last. Now, a year later, we can officially say that midi skirts are here to say — and this season's fresh stock of arrivals are better than ever before. Leather skirts, silk skirts, denim skirts, patent skirts: we're hooked on them all. Next time you're looking for the perfect year-round wardrobe essential to buy, look to the round-up ahead. Just promise not to wait too long — we wouldn't want you to miss out.
