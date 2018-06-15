Leather skirts really don't get enough credit. More than just a go-to staple, they're a sneaky way to appear dressed up without putting too much effort into it. Give us a good leather skirt, whether faux, real, mini, or midi and we'll give you a myriad of basics you can style it with. Pop it over tights, tuck in an oversized tee, pair it with high-top sneakers or thigh-high boots, or double it up with a puffer coat! Basically, if it's in your closet, it can be worn with a leather skirt. Far from a standalone statement piece, they serve as the dressier alternative to a season chock-full of shorts.