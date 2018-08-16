Story from Shopping

High-Waisted Jeans: You Know You Want Them

Ray Lowe
There's something about the new styles of high-waisted pants that are too good to pass up. They're not quite a mom jean (unless that's the look you're going for), for starters. The fit flatters so many different shapes that it has completely infiltrated our social media feeds (cough, Kylie Jenner). With Levi's releasing a revamped line of the hiked-up mom jean, aptly named the Wedgie, it seems like this trend isn't going anywhere any time soon (and we couldn't be happier — its ability to create an instant butt-lift is unrivaled).
Whether you're looking for a new pair, or are finally ready to give this style a chance, you can find our definitive guide to finding the perfect high-waist here — but, for some new, must-have-now picks to snatch up, click through the slideshow ahead.
Straight
Zara
High Waisted Jeans
$45.90
Levi's
Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Crop Jeans
$98.00
Forever 21+
High-waist Skinny Jeans
$27.90
American Eagle Outfitters
Super Soft Super High-waisted Jegging
$49.95
Wide-Leg
Rejina Pyo
Brodie Wide-leg Jeans
$589.00
BDG
Contrast Stitch Side Striped Carpenter Jean
$69.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
$88.00$44.00
ASOS CURVE
Farleigh High Waist Straight Leg Jeans In ...
$51.00$35.50
Flare
MiH
Marrakesh Jean
$255.00
Lane Bryant
A-line Trouser Jean
$69.95
Attico
Cropped High-rise Flared Jeans
$375.00
Mango
High Waist Flare Jeans
$79.98
Mom Jean

Topshop Moto Mid Blue Ripped Mom Jeans, $75, available at Topshop.
Levi's
Plus Boyfriend Jeans
$59.50$29.98
Which We Want
Hana Lace Jeans In Denim
$78.00$22.99
Nasty Gal
Laid-back Mom Jeans
$50.00
Kick Flare
Etro
Embroidered High-rise Jeans
$710.00$284.00
Boohoo Plus
Avril Crop Kick Flare Denim Mom Jean
$52.00$30.00
Sandy Liang
Winkle High-rise Kick-flare Jeans
$325.00$146.00
Reformation
Jordi Kick Flare Jean
$128.00
